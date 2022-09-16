Top Cryptocurrency News on September 16: Ethermine shuts down servers, Bitcoin down 3%, Merge and more

Big Story

Both Sides of The Coin: The Ethereum Merge Is Done; But What Happens Now?

Amidst much anticipation and fanfare on Thursday, Ethereum finally and successfully transitioned to a proof-of-stake (PoS) system. The second largest crypto in the world has fundamentally migrated to a mechanism that is 99.95% less energy-consuming. After the merge, ETH was trading at $1,606, rising just 0.24% in the previous 24 hours.“There was no significant price movement observed during the merge. But it will be interesting to see the price movement in the coming months,” said Amanjot Malhotra, Country Head-India, Bitay. Read details here

