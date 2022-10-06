Top Cryptocurrency News On October 6: Crypto losses widen, Terra founder's passport invalidated, and more

Coins

SWIFT Says It's Proved It Can Be the Way Forward for Global CBDCs

SWIFT, a key part of the conventional financial system that helps make cross-border payments between banks, has presented a framework for a global central bank digital currency (CBDC) system, claiming to have solved the challenge of interoperability between different networks. Following experiments involving the central banks of France and Germany as well as HSBC, NatWest, Standard Chartered, UBS and Wells Fargo, SWIFT said it has carried out transactions between different blockchain networks, using both CBDCs and fiat currencies. Take a look