Top cryptocurrency news on June 29: FTX pulls plug on Anthropic stake sale, miners move over $1 billion & more

Market Buzz

Bitcoin dips below $30k triggering Altcoin avalanche



In a recent wave of market activity, Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a slump, dipping below the $30,000 mark, which subsequently unleashed a cascade of declines among smaller digital currencies. According to CoinDesk Indices data, Bitcoin touched the depths at $29,874, registering a 1.8 percent fall within the last 24 hours. The currency did manage to recover some ground and hovered just over $30,000. This downtrend in Bitcoin provoked an abrupt wave of selling in the altcoin domain. Altcoins, often known as alternative cryptocurrencies to Bitcoin, faced a sharp decline ranging from 5-10 percent compared to the previous day. Particularly noteworthy is the 10 percent plummet in the value of Optimism network’s OP token. Among the leading 20 cryptocurrencies, Cardano's ADA, Polygon's MATIC, and Avalanche's AVAX were the most adversely impacted, shedding 6 percent, 7.7 percent, and 8 percent of their value respectively. Ether (ETH), which holds the position of the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, managed to weather the storm somewhat more resiliently compared to its altcoin counterparts, though it still fell short of Bitcoin's performance by decreasing 3.2 percent. Check more

