Top Cryptocurrency News On July 6: Bitcoin down at Rs 16 lakh; ED summons crypto exchanges, and more

Market Buzz

Bitcoin at Rs 16.10 lakh



Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on June 6. The global crypto market cap declined 1.78 per cent to $893.50 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $64.77 billion, which makes a 16.92 per cent increase. The total volume in DeFi is $5.68 billion which is 8.76 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $59.44 billion, which is 91.76 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin hovers around Rs 16 lakh and its current dominance in the crypto market is 42.40 per cent which is a 0.06 per cent decrease over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data. Read full here

