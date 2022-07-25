English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |OPTION OMEGA 3.0 by MC PRO, Espresso and Rigi. Retail Option Traders Online Conferences with 12 Options Traders, 12 Days of Action , 12 Creative Strategies from 8.00 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Last Updated : July 25, 2022 / 10:29 AM IST

    Top Cryptocurrency News on July 25: The biggest moves in bitcoin, NFTs, crypto market, and more

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Bitcoin trades above Rs 18 lakh

      Bitcoin trades above Rs 18 lakh


      The global crypto market cap decreased 1.19 percent to $1.02 trillion in the 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume increased 1.93 percent to $61.14 billion. Bitcoin traded above Rs 18 lakh with a dominance of 41.67%, a decrease of 0.04% over the day. The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.67 billion, 9.27 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $55.08 billion, which is 90.10% percent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Read full here

    • Big Story

      Yuga Labs Threatened With Possible Class-Action Lawsuit


      in June, Yuga Labs, the $4 billion company behind the popular NFT collection Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), generated headlines by suing a prominent artist for trademark infringement. Law firm Scott+Scott is organising a class-action suit against Yuga Labs, the firm said late last week. The lawsuit will allege that Yuga falsely promoted Bored Ape NFTs and ApeCoin, the collection’s native Ethereum token, as securities with guaranteed returns but which in reality plummeted in value over the last three months. Read details here

    • What's brewing

      N.Korea denounces US over remarks on cryptocurrency stealing


      North Korea condemned remarks by a senior White House official about Pyongyang's cyberattack capabilities and said it would continue to stand against what it called US aggression towards it. A foreign ministry spokesperson said that branding North Korea as a "group of criminals" revealed the true nature of Washington's hostile policy towards North Korea. Take a look

    tags #Bitcoin prices #crypto news #Cryptocurrency news #MC essentials

    Must Listen

    Simply Save | Why you must file your income-tax returns by July 31

    Simply Save | Why you must file your income-tax returns by July 31

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.