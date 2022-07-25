Top Cryptocurrency News on July 25: The biggest moves in bitcoin, NFTs, crypto market, and more

Market Buzz

Bitcoin trades above Rs 18 lakh



The global crypto market cap decreased 1.19 percent to $1.02 trillion in the 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume increased 1.93 percent to $61.14 billion. Bitcoin traded above Rs 18 lakh with a dominance of 41.67%, a decrease of 0.04% over the day. The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.67 billion, 9.27 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $55.08 billion, which is 90.10% percent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Read full here

