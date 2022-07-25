Top Cryptocurrency Prices On July 25: Bitcoin trades above Rs 18 lakh, Dogecoin falls 3% amid mixed trend in crypto market

Representative Image

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on July 25 as the global crypto market cap decreased 1.19 percent to $1.02 trillion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume increased 1.93 percent to $61.14 billion over the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin traded above Rs 18 lakh with a dominance of 41.67%, a decrease of 0.04% over the day.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.67 billion, 9.27 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $55.08 billion, which is 90.10% percent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume.

Bihar terror module case: Accused received cryptos from Qatar

In another news the investigation into the Phulwari Sharif terror module case in Bihar has revealed that the accused used to receive funds in the form of cryptocurrencies from Qatar, police said on Sunday. Marguv Ahmad Danish (26), a resident of Phulwari Sharif, was arrested on July 15 for allegedly operating two WhatsApp groups -- 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' and 'Direct Jihad' -- to propagate anti-India views, they said.

"Evidence, collected during the investigation, revealed that Danish received funds in the form of cryptocurrency from Qatar-based organisation Alfalhi," a police officer said. The case is at present being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

As of 7.50 am on July 25, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 18,80,100 0.39% Ethereum 1,29,000.0 0.31% Tether 84.19 0.92% Cardano 41.5708 -2.6% Binance Coin 21,277.01 -1.22% XRP 29.3000 -1.68% Polkadot 597.00 -1.32% Dogecoin 5.5500 -3.14

