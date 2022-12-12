Top cryptocurrency news on December 12: Sam Bankman-Fried to testify to US House Financial Committee, Coinbase asks users to switch to USD Coin

Market Buzz

This Week in Coins: Bitcoin and Ethereum flat, rare jump in Axie Infinity



The crypto market this week was once again a mixed bag as the sector attempts to navigate the ongoing fallout from the FTX meltdown. Considering the declines some of the other main coins face, Bitcoin and Ethereum once more ended the week essentially flat.

As of December 11 morning, Bitcoin had increased over the previous seven days by less than 1 percent while Ethereum had decreased by 1.5 percent. The majority of the top 50 coins by market cap were in the red or if in the green, had increased by less than 2 percent during the previous week. As bulls and bears battled for control, Ethereum surged between $1,300 and $1,225 while Bitcoin fluctuated between around $17,300 and as low as $16,700.

The native AXS token of Axie Infinity, however, was a rare win over the last seven days. According to CoinGecko, the cryptocurrency has increased by a staggering 21 percent since last weekend and is currently being exchanged for about $8.50. Read more here

