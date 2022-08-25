Last Updated : August 25, 2022 / 11:35 AM IST
Top Cryptocurrency News on August 25: Ether up 3% ahead of merge, and more
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day
Market Buzz
Bitcoin at Rs 17.99 lakh
Major cryptocurrencies were trading in green early on August 25. The global crypto market cap was $1.03 trillion, a 1.33 percent increase over the previous day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours was $65.33 billion, which makes a 7.59 percent decrease over the previous day. The total volume in DeFi, or decentralised finance, stood at $4.70 billion, 7.19 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $59.82 billion, accounting for 91.56 percent of the crypto market's 24-hour volume. The price of bitcoin hovered at Rs 17.99 lakh. Bitcoin’s dominance was 39.73 percent, a fall of 0.15 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap. Read full here
Big Story
Bitcoin ETFs: Passive investing in the world’s premier cryptocurrency
For traditional market investors, cryptocurrencies can be overwhelming on account of the volatility in their prices and fast-changing sentiments that can result in swift profits or losses. However, given the rising levels of crypto adoption and the importance of cryptocurrencies in a Web3 future, an increasing number of investors are raring to participate in this asset class. Exchange traded funds (ETFs), which track a particular index, sector, commodity, or other asset, offer the best of both worlds. A few Bitcoin ETFs that have cropped up allow access to cryptocurrencies without the hassle of storing or securing crypto tokens through an online or hardware wallet. Read details here
NFT Buzz
Cybercriminals have stolen over $100 million in NFTs: Report
Over $100 million in NFTs have been stolen in the last year, according to a new report by blockchain analysis firm Elliptic. The report released on Wednesday, "NFTs and Financial Crime," covers nefarious crypto activity between July 2021 to July 2022. In addition to stolen NFTs, over $8 million in illicit funds has been laundered using NFTs since 2017, according to Elliptic. Non-fungible tokens, better known as NFTs, are cryptographically unique tokens linked to digital and physical content that provide proof of ownership. Take a look