Top Cryptocurrency News on August 25: Ether up 3% ahead of merge, and more

Big Story

Bitcoin ETFs: Passive investing in the world’s premier cryptocurrency



For traditional market investors, cryptocurrencies can be overwhelming on account of the volatility in their prices and fast-changing sentiments that can result in swift profits or losses. However, given the rising levels of crypto adoption and the importance of cryptocurrencies in a Web3 future, an increasing number of investors are raring to participate in this asset class. Exchange traded funds (ETFs), which track a particular index, sector, commodity, or other asset, offer the best of both worlds. A few Bitcoin ETFs that have cropped up allow access to cryptocurrencies without the hassle of storing or securing crypto tokens through an online or hardware wallet. Read details here

