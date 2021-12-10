MARKET NEWS

English
Last Updated : December 10, 2021 / 08:48 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news of the day: Major stories on Bitcoin, crypto laws and more

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help you jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Cryptocurrency Prices Today on December 10: Bitcoin down 1.36% at Rs 39 lakh

    Cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on December 10. The global crypto market cap dropped to $2.28 trillion, a 3.40 percent decrease over the last day. The total cryptocurrency market volume over the last 24 hours is $105.34 billion, which makes a 2.96 percent increase. Read more here.

  • Expert Take

    Crypto as an asset class is a risk to equity: Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath


    Cryptocurrencies have seen immense investor interest even in an unregulated environment and that signals a risk to traditional investment avenues like the stock market, according to Nithin Kamath, founder and CEO of online stockbroking platform Zerodha. Read more here.

  • Regulation News

    Treat crypto or digital tokens as securities of special class: CII

    Centralised exchanges and custody providers that may be established in India, must be required to register with SEBI and to adhere to KYC and AML compliance requirements that apply to financial markets intermediaries, it said. Read more here.

  • Cryptocurrency Central 

    Allowing cryptocurrency may erode Central bank's control over money supply: Former RBI Guv Duvvuri Subbarao


    Speaking at a webinar organised by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and New York University (NYU) Stern School of Business, Rao also said India’s case for issuing a central bank digital currency (CBDC) may not be strong as there are capital controls. Read more here.

  • Crypto Bill

    Proposed India bill banning crypto payments could mean jail for violations


    Proposed legislation that would ban the use of cryptocurrencies as a method of payment in India also seeks to make those who infringe the law subject to arrest without a warrant and being held without bail, according to a source and a summary of the bill seen by Reuters. Read more here.

tags #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #MC essentials

