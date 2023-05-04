Cryptocurrency roundup for May 4: Bhutan partners Bitdeer for Bitcoin mining, French Senate paves way for crypto promotions and more

Crypto Scams

UK's Comprehensive Plan Targets Cold Call Crypto Scams

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has unveiled an extensive plan to combat fraud, with a particular focus on cold calls selling financial products, including cryptocurrencies.

> Fraud, which currently accounts for over 40% of crime in the country, costs the UK nearly £7 billion each year. The new measures aim to target scams and the criminals behind them, as well as the technologies they exploit.

> In an effort to prevent scams from reaching victims, the government is implementing a series of strategies. Among these is a ban on cold calls promoting financial products, such as cryptocurrencies and insurance schemes.

> This move will alert potential victims that any unsolicited calls regarding financial products are likely scams. More here.