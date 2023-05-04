Last Updated : May 04, 2023 / 08:17 AM IST
Cryptocurrency roundup for May 4: Bhutan partners Bitdeer for Bitcoin mining, French Senate paves way for crypto promotions and more
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ether and Tether.
Big Story
Bhutan's Green Crypto Mining Revolution: Bitdeer Technologies & Carbon-Neutral Bitcoin Mining
Bhutan's state-owned investment entity, Druk Holding & Investments, is partnering with Nasdaq-listed Bitdeer Technologies Group to create a $500 million fund aimed at promoting sustainable cryptocurrency mining in the Himalayan country.
> The fundraising effort, which targets institutional investors, will commence at the end of May, with the objective of establishing carbon-neutral digital mining facilities powered by Bhutan's plentiful hydroelectric resources, according to a joint announcement made on Wednesday.
> Druk Holding & Investments CEO Ujjwal Deep Dahal expressed in an interview that focusing on Bitcoin mining was the least risky approach for Bhutan to take advantage of the cryptocurrency market.