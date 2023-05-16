Cryptocurrency Roundup for May 16: DoJ's new Crypto Czar targets money laundering, investment scams, and DeFi thefts; Sam Altman's Worldcoin gears up for launch and more

Markets

Cryptocurrency Surge: Bitcoin and Ether Lead Market Uptick

Initiating the trading week in the U.S., Bitcoin (BTC) experienced an upward trend, elevating its value beyond $27,000 from a previous low of $25,800 late last week.

> Bitcoin, the most substantial digital asset in terms of market value, was recently exchanging hands at approximately $27,350, marking a near 1.6% increase over the last day, as CoinDesk's data indicates.

> After experiencing a dip below $26,000 on Friday, the digital coin remained stagnant under the $27,000 threshold until the end of Sunday.

> Meanwhile, Ether (ETH), the runner-up in the cryptocurrency market capitalization race, saw a boost of over 1%, maintaining a value around $1,830 by Monday afternoon.

> Other virtual currencies also experienced notable upticks. For example, LDO, the governance token for the Lido liquid staking platform, experienced a surge of 11% to trade at $2.15.

> Similarly, The Graph's GRT token, an indexing protocol, jumped by more than 12% to a trading value of $0.12.

> Investors are expected to keep a close watch on various economic indicators this week, seeking signs of a potential slowdown. These indicators include U.S. monthly retail sales data and housing statistics.