Last Updated : May 16, 2023 / 03:37 PM IST
Cryptocurrency Roundup for May 16: DoJ's new Crypto Czar targets money laundering, investment scams, and DeFi thefts; Sam Altman's Worldcoin gears up for launch and more
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.
Crypto Crackdown
US Department of Justice's New Directive under Eun Young Choi
The leading authority on cryptocurrency enforcement in the United States is pledging to clamp down on illicit activities within the digital asset arena, citing a substantial escalation in crypto-related crime over the previous four years.
> Eun Young Choi, the recently appointed chief of the Department of Justice's (DoJ) new cryptocurrency enforcement division, announced plans to intensify scrutiny on cryptocurrency exchanges and services that veil transaction trails, such as "mixers and tumblers".
> Choi expressed the DoJ's commitment to holding accountable firms that perpetrate crimes or facilitate them, like aiding money laundering.
> "What we're seeing is an ease in profiting from and liquidating criminal gains that is, clearly, of concern to us," Choi noted. More here.
Digital assets
North Korea's $721 Million Crypto Heist: Impact on Japan's Digital Assets
North Korean cybercriminals have been making significant inroads into Japanese cryptocurrency reserves, pilfering an estimated $721 million since 2017, reveals research by UK-based compliance experts.
> These rogue activities are believed to be fueling North Korea's missile programs by providing hard-to-obtain foreign currency.
> This disturbing revelation casts a shadow on Asia's security landscape.
> Elliptic, the organization behind the study commissioned by Nikkei, utilizes technology designed to track and trace blockchain money transfers – the platform on which cryptocurrencies are exchanged.
> The research, which is the first of its kind to delineate financial losses inflicted by North Korean hackers by region or country, identified businesses whose digital currency was funneled into e-wallets associated with the Lazarus Group, a notorious North Korean hacker syndicate. More here.
Bitcoin
The Great Decoupling: Bitcoin and Ethereum's Falling Correlation Unveiled
The relationship between Bitcoin and Ethereum, the two largest cryptocurrencies by market cap, is undergoing a significant shift, as their price correlation has slipped below 80% for the first time since November 2021.
> Data from Kaiko, a leading analytics firm, reveals that the rolling 30-day correlation of Bitcoin and Ethereum has recently descended to approximately 78%. In simple terms, correlation quantifies how the prices of two assets move in tandem.
> A lower correlation implies that the prices of these assets are diverging more frequently, suggesting that the price movements of Bitcoin and Ethereum are no longer as tightly linked as they previously were.
> Several elements could be contributing to this alteration in correlation. More here.
Artificial Intelligence
OpenAI Chief Altman Nears $100M Funding for Worldcoin: A New Era of Crypto
Sam Altman, the head of OpenAI, is on the verge of finalizing a deal estimated at around $100 million to fund his vision for Worldcoin, a secure global cryptocurrency powered by iris-scanning technology.
> This could potentially serve as a silver lining for an industry that has had a challenging year.
> Sources close to the situation, who preferred to stay anonymous, stated that Worldcoin is in the final stages of negotiations to secure this new capital as it gears up for its imminent launch.
> The funding pool comprises both existing backers and new supporters, according to one insider.
> Earlier investors in the venture include notable names like Khosla Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz's cryptocurrency fund, as well as FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried and internet business tycoon Reid Hoffman. More here.
Investments
Paul Tudor Jones' Unwavering Confidence in Bitcoin: A Unique Investment Strategy
Renowned hedge fund mogul Paul Tudor Jones has asserted his unwavering commitment to Bitcoin, likening his long-term investment in the cryptocurrency to a relentless horse ride.
> In a recent interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box," the founder of Tudor Investment and the Robinhood Foundation disclosed that he has been a steadfast Bitcoin investor since 2020, viewing it as a safeguard against inflation. In his early investment days, he saw a parallel between Bitcoin and the gold investment rush of the '70s.
> Jones highlighted the uniqueness of Bitcoin, stating, "I've always advocated for a minor portion of one's portfolio to be allocated to it.
> Its supply is the only thing that can't be manipulated by human intervention." Full report here.
Altcoins
Shifting Crypto Landscape: Investors Opt for Altcoins Amid Bitcoin Outflows
In an unprecedented development within the digital asset investment space, investors seem to be shying away from Bitcoin and looking towards alternative cryptocurrencies.
> Data released by Kaiko, a leading digital assets platform, indicate that outflows from Bitcoin investment products have amounted to $38 million in the past week, contributing to a total of $160 million in outflows over the past four weeks.
> These figures constitute 80% of all outflows during this period, signifying a decreasing interest in the world's premier cryptocurrency.
> The trend of investment outflows has been witnessed consistently for the fourth consecutive week, totaling $54 million.
> This has contributed to an overall outflow of $200 million, which constitutes 0.6% of total assets under management (AuM). Continue here.
Elon Musk
Binance Founder Unfollows Elon Musk: A New Crypto Twitter Drama?
In a surprising twist in the crypto industry, Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, also known as CZ, has reportedly unfollowed Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Twitter, according to a tweet by BigCryptoAlert.
> This development comes amidst Musk's ongoing fascination with cryptocurrencies and Binance's recent substantial investment in Twitter.
> Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur known for his role as CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has been a prominent figure in the cryptocurrency space.
> His tweets and comments have been known to cause significant price fluctuations in digital currencies, particularly Bitcoin and Dogecoin.
> Musk's active engagement with the crypto community and his support for the digital asset class has earned him a substantial following amongst crypto enthusiasts. More here.
Markets
Cryptocurrency Surge: Bitcoin and Ether Lead Market Uptick
Initiating the trading week in the U.S., Bitcoin (BTC) experienced an upward trend, elevating its value beyond $27,000 from a previous low of $25,800 late last week.
> Bitcoin, the most substantial digital asset in terms of market value, was recently exchanging hands at approximately $27,350, marking a near 1.6% increase over the last day, as CoinDesk's data indicates.
> After experiencing a dip below $26,000 on Friday, the digital coin remained stagnant under the $27,000 threshold until the end of Sunday.
> Meanwhile, Ether (ETH), the runner-up in the cryptocurrency market capitalization race, saw a boost of over 1%, maintaining a value around $1,830 by Monday afternoon.
> Other virtual currencies also experienced notable upticks. For example, LDO, the governance token for the Lido liquid staking platform, experienced a surge of 11% to trade at $2.15.
> Similarly, The Graph's GRT token, an indexing protocol, jumped by more than 12% to a trading value of $0.12.
> Investors are expected to keep a close watch on various economic indicators this week, seeking signs of a potential slowdown. These indicators include U.S. monthly retail sales data and housing statistics.
