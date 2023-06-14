Cryptocurrency roundup for June 14: Binance.US files motion to halt SEC's Asset freeze, Hinman's Planned Chat with Ethereum’s Co-Founder and more

Bitcoin

Bitcoin’s Correlation with Equities Dwindles as COVID-19’s Financial Impact Recedes

A new research report by NYDIG, a Bitcoin services company, reveals that Bitcoin’s correlation with equities has been significantly declining as the world moves further from the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

> The report makes a case for Bitcoin's value in portfolio construction due to its historically high risk-adjusted returns and low correlation with other asset classes.

> According to the report, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bitcoin had almost no correlation with equities or other major asset classes, making it an attractive option for investors looking to diversify their portfolios.

> This era was termed the BC era (Before COVID).

> However, during the pandemic, as central banks and governments responded with monetary and fiscal stimuli, the correlations soared. More here.