Cryptocurrency roundup for January 19: Coinbase halts operations in Japan, FTX US suffers $90M in unauthorized transfers, and more

US Justice Department Says Will Unleash Full Force On Illicit Actors In The Crypto Ecosystem





Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco on Wednesday said the United States Justice Department (DOJ) will not only target hackers, fraudsters, and criminals that mask their profits in cryptocurrency but also unleash its full force on illicit actors and entities that support cyber criminals.

> Monaco was addressing reporters as she announced that the DOJ in partnership with the Treasury Department and French law enforcement authorities disrupted Bitzlato, a China-based cryptocurrency exchange that allegedly laundered criminal proceeds from the darknet.

Nikita Prasad