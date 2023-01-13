Cryptocurrency roundup for January 13: Hong Kong investors to gain convenient access to Bitcoin with Samsung's upcoming ETF launch, and more.

Big Story

Bill Gates Downplays Web3 And Metaverse, Backs AI As Next Revolutionary Technology In AMA Session

In a recent Ask Me Anything session on Reddit, Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, was asked about the current stage of technology and which one is as big as the internet was in the early 2000s.

> In response, Gates stated that he believes artificial intelligence (AI) is the most promising technology that is currently at a similar stage as the internet was in the early 2000s.

> He downplayed other technologies such as web3 and the metaverse, stating "I don't think web3 was that big or that metaverse stuff alone was revolutionary but AI is quite revolutionary."



> This statement from Bill gates reflects his belief that AI has the potential to be a game changer and revolutionize the way we live and work, similar to the way the internet has done in the past. Details here.