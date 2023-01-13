English
    Last Updated : January 13, 2023 / 08:35 AM IST

    Cryptocurrency roundup for January 13: Hong Kong investors to gain convenient access to Bitcoin with Samsung's upcoming ETF launch, and more.

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

    Murtuza Merchant

    • Market Buzz

      Investment Giant Samsung Asset Management to Introduce Bitcoin Futures ETF in Hong Kong

      Samsung Asset Management Hong Kong, a division of the South Korean technology giant, is planning to introduce a new Bitcoin futures ETF on Jan 13th.> The ETF, named "Samsung Bitcoin Futures Active ETF", aims to provide investors with similar returns as investing in the spot Bitcoin.
      > This ETF will allow investors in Hong Kong and other Asian markets to gain exposure to the world's most popular digital currency, Bitcoin.
      > The ETF will primarily invest in Bitcoin futures from the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), a reputable exchange is known for its futures contracts that are based on the underlying spot price of Bitcoin.

      > This helps to reduce the volatility and risk associated with investing directly in digital currency. Continue reading.

    • Big Story

      Bill Gates Downplays Web3 And Metaverse, Backs AI As Next Revolutionary Technology In AMA Session

      In a recent Ask Me Anything session on Reddit, Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, was asked about the current stage of technology and which one is as big as the internet was in the early 2000s.
      > In response, Gates stated that he believes artificial intelligence (AI) is the most promising technology that is currently at a similar stage as the internet was in the early 2000s.
      > He downplayed other technologies such as web3 and the metaverse, stating "I don't think web3 was that big or that metaverse stuff alone was revolutionary but AI is quite revolutionary."

      > This statement from Bill gates reflects his belief that AI has the potential to be a game changer and revolutionize the way we live and work, similar to the way the internet has done in the past. Details here.

    • FTX Crypto Exchange

      FTX Crypto Exchange Uncovers $5 Billion In Assets, Lawyer Says

      Crypto exchange FTX has announced that it has recovered a substantial amount of assets, including cash, liquid cryptocurrency, and liquid investment securities, totaling over $5 billion, Coindesk reported.
      > Notably, this does not include another $425 million in crypto held by the Securities Commission of the Bahamas, the report stated.
      > This amount was reported during a hearing on Wednesday.
      > While this is a significant amount, it was also reported that there is still an unknown sum missing that is owed to customers.
      > The attorney representing FTX, Adam Landis, stated that the recovered assets do not include illiquid cryptocurrency tokens that cannot be sold without affecting the market.

      > This means that the total claims held by FTX may be even higher. Full report here.

    • Sam Bankman

      Top 4 Craziest Things Sam Bankman Friend Laid Bare In His New Substack

      Days after being released on a $250 million bond, founder of beleaguered cryptocurrency exchange Sam Bankman-Fried turned to social media to deny allegations of misappropriating user funds and slammed Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao for allegedly running a months-long campaign against FTX.
      > Here are the top 4 craziest things Bankman-Fried said in his post.
      > I Didn’t Steal Funds, Certainly Did Not Stash Billions

      > “I didn’t steal funds, and I certainly didn’t stash billions away,” he said, as he asserted that the majority of his possessions are still being used to support FTX's customers. Continue reading.

    • NFT Trading

      End of the Downturn: NFT Trading Volume Increases in December 2022

      The world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) saw a glimmer of hope in December 2022, as the monthly trading volume of NFTs broke an eight-month streak of declines.
      > According to data from The Block, NFT trading volume rose by 13% in December, reaching $549.5 million.
      > This is a welcome change for the NFT market, which has seen a steady decline in trading volume throughout the year.
      > The increase in trading volume can be attributed to a combination of factors, according to Thomas Bialek from The Block Research.

      > One of the main reasons is tax loss harvesting, a strategy used by investors to offset capital losses by selling assets at a loss before the end of the year. More here.

    • Regulating Crypto Market

      BIS Report Outlines Approaches to Regulating Crypto Market: Ban, Containment, or Encourage Sound Innovation

      The Bank of International Settlements (BIS) has published a report addressing the risks associated with the crypto market.
      > In the report, the global group of central bankers suggests that authorities can take three different approaches when it comes to crypto.
      > These include regulation, containment, or a complete ban on the sector.

      > The report highlights the advantages and drawbacks of each approach, noting that they can be mixed and matched to apply to different risks that authorities perceive.

    • Crypto Prices

      CBitcoin Reaches Highest Level Since November, Crypto Exchanges and Miners See Gains

      Bitcoin has reached its highest level in a few months, hitting $18,800, a 7% increase for the day.
      > The digital currency is attempting to recover from its bear market in 2022.
      > As bitcoin rises, crypto exchange Coinbase is also seeing a boost with a 4% increase today and a 35% rise year-to-date.
      > Additionally, Bitcoin miners like Marathon Digital, Riot Platforms, and Hut 8 Mining are experiencing significant gains, with increases of 16%, 83%, and similar percentages year-to-date.
      > Furthermore, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, which had a large discount to its net asset value at the end of 2022, is up 12% for the session and has narrowed its discount to 36.4%.> MicroStrategy, a company that holds over 130,000 Bitcoin, is up 5.5% today and 42% year-to-date.

