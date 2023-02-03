Cryptocurrency roundup for February 3: Kraken Shuts Abu Dhabi office, Berkshire Hathaway VC slams cryptocurrencies as form of gambling, and more

Big Story

Bithumb Shareholder Arrested on Fraud, Embezzlement, and Breach of Trust Charges

RA South Korean businessman named Kang Jong-Hyun, who is reported to have control over the Bithumb cryptocurrency exchange, has been arrested on charges of fraud, embezzlement, and breach of trust, according to CoinDesk Korea. The arrest comes as part of an ongoing investigation into the actions of several Bithumb executives, including Kang's sister, Kang Ji-Yeon, who serves as CEO of two publicly traded Bithumb affiliates, Inbiogen and Bucket Studio. Despite reports linking Kang to Bithumb, the company issued a statement denying any connection to him. "Kang Jong-Hyun is not related to Bithumb Korea. Definitely, he was NOT the former chairman of Bithumb Korea. NEVER," the company's PR team stated in an email. "We deny allegations and suspicions that he is our owner." More here.