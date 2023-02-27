Cryptocurrency roundup for February 27: Montana Senate passes bill protecting crypto miners, Binance under Australia regulator’s purview and more

SEC Buzz

Huma's On-Chain Factoring Market Enables Borrowing Against Future Income

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged former NBA player, Paul Pierce, for touting EMAX tokens on social media without disclosing the payment he received for the promotion and for allegedly making false and misleading statements about the crypto asset. The SEC on Friday announced that Pierce has agreed to settle the charges and will pay $1.409 million in penalties, disgorgement, and interest. According to the SEC, Pierce failed to disclose that he was paid over $244,000 worth of EMAX tokens to promote the tokens on Twitter. The agency stated that Pierce tweeted misleading statements related to EMAX, including sharing a screenshot of an account showing large holdings and profits without disclosing that his personal holdings were much lower. More here.