Cryptocurrency roundup for February 14: Kraken's staking charges prompt concerns of regulatory crypto crackdown, and more

Coinbase

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Advocates For Clearer Crypto Regulations In Washington, D.C.

Building on his efforts to improve the regulatory environment for cryptocurrencies, as well as for his defense of Coinbase's staking services, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong on Monday said he was visiting Washington, D.C. advocating for clearer regulations in the crypto industry.

> He took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the matter, stating that he believes crypto companies should be encouraged to grow in the U.S. and not unnecessarily restricted from doing business.

> He also noted that there is rising uncertainty in the sector following enforcement actions taken against Kraken and Paxos earlier this month.

> Armstrong called for clearer rules and regulatory clarity for the crypto industry, and invited anyone interested in discussing the matter to join him for a chat. Continue here.