Last Updated : April 25, 2023 / 08:46 AM IST
Cryptocurrency roundup for April 25: Do Kwon requests dismissal of SEC fraud charges citing lack of personal jurisdiction, Why Tiger Global's Investment in Crypto Startups is Tanking, and more
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether.
Big Story
Founder of defunct crypto issuer seeks dismissal of SEC charges for lack of jurisdiction
According to court filings from Friday, lawyers for Do Kwon, founder of the defunct crypto issuer Terraform Labs, have requested a U.S. court to dismiss charges brought against him by the SEC, citing lack of jurisdiction among other reasons.
> Kwon has been on the run since the collapse of his crypto enterprise in May 2022 and was recently arrested in Montenegro for attempting to travel with falsified documents.