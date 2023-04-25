Cryptocurrency roundup for April 25: Do Kwon requests dismissal of SEC fraud charges citing lack of personal jurisdiction, Why Tiger Global's Investment in Crypto Startups is Tanking, and more

Hit Hard

Tiger Global's Crypto Bets Take a Hit: $12.7 Billion Venture Fund Sees 20% Loss

Tiger Global Management, a well-known tech investor, has been hit hard by losses from its bets on blue-chip crypto businesses.

> According to private documents cited by The Information, the firm's $12.7 billion venture fund produced a paper loss of 20% as of December 2022.

> This was largely due to half a dozen major crypto startups that contributed to the loss, including investments in FTX, OpenSea, Yuga Labs, MoonPay, Helium, and Worldcoin.

> The investment in OpenSea, for example, dropped from $126.8 million to $30.2 million.

> These losses come after Tiger's flagship hedge fund reported losses of 54.7% for the year in November 2022, and the value of its private funds was marked down by an average of 33% in 2022. Full report here.