English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Crypto stocks fall after Binance halts bitcoin withdrawals for hours

    The halts pushed bitcoin, the world's biggest cryptocurrency, down 2% to a one-week low of $27,900.

    Reuters
    May 08, 2023 / 05:13 PM IST
    Binance

    Binance

    Shares of cryptocurrency- and blockchain-related companies fell in premarket trading on Monday after Binance halted its bitcoin withdrawals for several hours due to heavy volumes and rising processing fees.

    The halts pushed Bitcoin, the world's biggest cryptocurrency, down 2 percent to a one-week low of $27,900.

    Crypto exchange Coinbase Inc fell 4 percent, while blockchain-farm operator Bitfarms Ltd dropped 4.3 percent. Crypto miners including Riot Platforms, Marathon Digital and Hut 8 Mining declined between 4.6 percent and 7.2 percent, tracking lower bitcoin prices.

    Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, shut bitcoin withdrawals for an hour late on Sunday and for about three hours on Monday, saying there was a glut of pending transactions because it hadn't offered so-called miners a high enough reward to log the trades on the blockchain.

    The company said its set fees did not anticipate the recent surge in bitcoin-network gas fees – the payments made to crypto miners whose computing power processes transactions on the blockchain.

    "To prevent a similar recurrence … our fees have been adjusted," Binance had said.

    In March, the company suspended deposits and withdrawals citing tech issues.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Crypto #crypto prices #crypto stocks #cryptocurrency
    first published: May 8, 2023 04:16 pm