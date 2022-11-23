CoinSwitch becomes first rupee-powered crypto platform to allow multi-exchange trading with single login

Representative Image

Indian crypto investment platform CoinSwitch on November 23 announced the launch of CoinSwitch Pro, a marketplace of exchanges, becoming the first rupee-powered crypto platform to allow multi-exchange trading with a single login.

“CoinSwitch Pro helps traders discover and leverage the price movement of crypto assets across multiple exchanges simultaneously, creating new opportunities to make profits,” said Ashish Singhal, co-founder and CEO, CoinSwitch.

Founded by childhood friends Singhal, Vimal Sagar Tiwari, and Govind Soni, CoinSwitch raised $260 million in Series C funding from Coinbase Ventures and Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) in September 2021 to become a crypto unicorn with a valuation of $1.9 billion.

The company counts Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital India, Ribbit Capital, and Paradigm among investors.

CoinSwitch is also set to launch its first non-crypto offering by the end of March 2023.