    CoinSwitch becomes first rupee-powered crypto platform to allow multi-exchange trading with single login

    Moneycontrol News
    November 23, 2022 / 11:01 AM IST
    Indian crypto investment platform CoinSwitch on November 23 announced the launch of CoinSwitch Pro, a marketplace of exchanges, becoming the first rupee-powered crypto platform to allow multi-exchange trading with a single login.

    “CoinSwitch Pro helps traders discover and leverage the price movement of crypto assets across multiple exchanges simultaneously, creating new opportunities to make profits,” said Ashish Singhal, co-founder and CEO, CoinSwitch.

    Founded by childhood friends Singhal, Vimal Sagar Tiwari, and Govind Soni, CoinSwitch raised $260 million in Series C funding from Coinbase Ventures and Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) in September 2021 to become a crypto unicorn with a valuation of $1.9 billion.

    The company counts Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital India, Ribbit Capital, and Paradigm among investors.

    CoinSwitch is also set to launch its first non-crypto offering by the end of March 2023.
