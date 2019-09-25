App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2019 04:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bitcoin falls below $8k for the first time since June; analysts blame lukewarm response to NYSE owner's futures

Bitcoin fell to over 3 month low on September 25. Analysts blame new Bakkt Bitcoin futures contracts.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After a steep fall of nearly 15 percent on September 24, Bitcoin failed to recover today with some analysts ascribing the weakness to investors' lukewarm reception for a futures product from the owner of the New York Stock Exchange.

The biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, fell to a 3-1/2-month low on Tuesday, a day after the launch of Bakkt's bitcoin futures.

Bakkt, a cryptocurrency platform affiliated with the Intercontinental Exchange Inc, listed the new Bakkt Bitcoin futures contracts on September 23. But volume was underwhelming, analysts said.

Close

ICE is owned by the New York Stock Exchange.

related news

Bitcoin was last down 12.86 percent at $8,436. Earlier, it had hit $7,998, the lowest level since mid-June.

Bitcoin has been on a downtrend in recent weeks. Since early August, it has plunged about 35 percent.

Some market participants said bitcoin's fall was partly due to technical factors, noting that the digital currency has been trading in a descending triangle, a bearish signal.

Bakkt futures not having taken off as expected also does not help, analysts said, even though it is still early. Bakkt was one of the main catalysts cited for bitcoin's massive bull run earlier in the year.

"So what we've got here is a classic case of buying the rumour and selling the news," Mati Greenspan, senior market analyst at social trading platform eToro, said in a note.

(with inputs from Reuters)

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 25, 2019 03:50 am

tags #bitcoin #cryptocurrency

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.