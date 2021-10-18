MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Learn how to add equities to your portfolio through ETFs. Don’t miss the webinar on Oct 19, 11.30am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Ayushmann Khurrana joins CoinDCX as a part of 'Future Yahi Hai' campaign

The 'Future Yahi Hai' Megadrive is directed towards addressing major questions, doubts and dispel myths when it comes to crypto investments from the perspective of young India.

Ira Puranik
October 18, 2021 / 02:12 PM IST
Ayushmann Khurrana will feature in CoinDCX's ‘Future Yahi Hai’ campaign to address key concerns around crypto investments. (Image: Reuters)

Ayushmann Khurrana will feature in CoinDCX's ‘Future Yahi Hai’ campaign to address key concerns around crypto investments. (Image: Reuters)

Ayushmann Khurrana has become the latest celebrity to venture into the cryptocurrency space through his association with CoinDCX’s 'Future Yahi Hai' campaign.

Khurrana joins A-listers like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and Salman khan to be associated with various crypto exchanges and crypto trade platforms like  Chingari and Coin SwitchKuber. 

The CoinDCX  'Future Yahi Hai' Megadrive is directed towards addressing major questions and doubts and dispel myths when it comes to crypto investments from the perspective of young India. 

The campaign, which eventually plans to rope in popular personalities from various spheres, aims to drive home a simple but engaging narrative that breaks through misconceptions surrounding crypto for both new and old investors and, consequently, increases participation in crypto-enabled financial services. 

“I’m delighted to be associated with CoinDCX’s ‘Future Yahi Hai’ Campaign which, in the truest sense, is an initiative to raise awareness about the rising asset class of crypto-based investments. I’m impressed with CoinDCX’s persistent endeavour to guide investors towards making educated and smart investments after thorough research,” Khurrana said. 

Close

Related stories

Known for his warm, effusive and relatable demeanour, Ayushmann Khurrana is a multi-faceted artiste, famous for his versatility, credibility, unconventional film choices, and instant mass appeal.

“Our focus during this campaign will be to dispel the various myths surrounding crypto-based investing and breaking down the simple steps needed to enable anyone to start their crypto investment journey.  We are delighted with our association with Ayushmann and look forward to a great association with one of India’s most-loved celebrities,” said Ramalingam Subramanian, Head of Brand, Marketing and Communications, CoinDCX. 

 
Ira Puranik
Tags: ##CoinDCX #Announcements #Ayushmann Khurrana #cryptocurrency #India
first published: Oct 18, 2021 02:12 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.