Ayushmann Khurrana joins CoinDCX as a part of 'Future Yahi Hai' campaign

Ayushmann Khurrana will feature in CoinDCX's ‘Future Yahi Hai’ campaign to address key concerns around crypto investments. (Image: Reuters)

Ayushmann Khurrana has become the latest celebrity to venture into the cryptocurrency space through his association with CoinDCX’s 'Future Yahi Hai' campaign.

Khurrana joins A-listers like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and Salman khan to be associated with various crypto exchanges and crypto trade platforms like Chingari and Coin SwitchKuber.

The CoinDCX 'Future Yahi Hai' Megadrive is directed towards addressing major questions and doubts and dispel myths when it comes to crypto investments from the perspective of young India.

The campaign, which eventually plans to rope in popular personalities from various spheres, aims to drive home a simple but engaging narrative that breaks through misconceptions surrounding crypto for both new and old investors and, consequently, increases participation in crypto-enabled financial services.

“I’m delighted to be associated with CoinDCX’s ‘Future Yahi Hai’ Campaign which, in the truest sense, is an initiative to raise awareness about the rising asset class of crypto-based investments. I’m impressed with CoinDCX’s persistent endeavour to guide investors towards making educated and smart investments after thorough research,” Khurrana said.

Known for his warm, effusive and relatable demeanour, Ayushmann Khurrana is a multi-faceted artiste, famous for his versatility, credibility, unconventional film choices, and instant mass appeal.

“Our focus during this campaign will be to dispel the various myths surrounding crypto-based investing and breaking down the simple steps needed to enable anyone to start their crypto investment journey. We are delighted with our association with Ayushmann and look forward to a great association with one of India’s most-loved celebrities,” said Ramalingam Subramanian, Head of Brand, Marketing and Communications, CoinDCX.