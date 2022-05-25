English
    Andreessen Horowitz raises $4.5 billion for fourth crypto fund

    About $1.3 billion from the fund will be used to invest in seed rounds of startups and $3 billion for venture investments, the company said in a blog post.

    Reuters
    May 25, 2022 / 06:39 PM IST
    Source: Reuters

    Venture capital giant Andreessen Horowitz said on Wednesday it has raised $4.5 billion for its fourth cryptocurrency fund, bringing its total funds raised for digital currency investments so far to more than $7.6 billion.


    About $1.3 billion from the fund will be used to invest in seed rounds of startups and $3 billion for venture investments, the company said in a blog post.


    The latest funding comes on the heels of sharp fall in the value of cryptocurrencies in recent weeks, with bitcoin losing over a third of its value in just two months.










    Reuters
    Tags: #Andreessen Horowitz #Business #cryptocurrency
    first published: May 25, 2022 06:39 pm
