MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join the Moneycontrol Knowledge Summit on "CANSLIM approach for investing and trading" with Mayuresh Joshi on 30th Dec, 5 PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

3-Point Analysis| Bitcoin is witnessing an unprecedented rise; will the lucky streak continue in 2021?

After breaking its all-time record earlier this month by going over the $20,000 mark, Bitcoin is now trading over $27,000.

Moneycontrol News
December 28, 2020 / 02:35 PM IST
After breaking its all-time record earlier this month by going over the $20,000 mark, Bitcoin is now trading over $27,000. The world's most renowned cryptocurrency has seen an unprecedented rise in prices this year, with its value witnessing a 240 percent jump since the beginning of the year. Bitcoin with its recent sharp surge is now valued more than the world’s largest financial services company Visa. In our 3-point analysis, we find out if the phenomenal run in Bitcoin will continue in 2021.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Dec 28, 2020 02:35 pm

Must Listen

Setting Sail | How the Indian startup ecosystem survived the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020

Setting Sail | How the Indian startup ecosystem survived the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.