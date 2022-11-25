English
    Creanovation Technologies raises $2 million from Inflection Point Ventures

    PTI
    November 25, 2022 / 01:52 PM IST
    Representative image

    Creanovation Technologies Private Limited (CTPL) on Friday said it has raised USD 2 million from venture capital firm Inflection Point Ventures.

    CTPL provides end-to-end technology support to educational institutes and platforms at various levels.

    In a statement, the Gurugram-based startup said it "has secured USD 2 million, as a mix of dilutive and non-dilutive capital by Inflection Point Ventures (IPV) & Recur Club".

    CTPL is planning to utilise the fresh funds to digitally transform more campuses across the country and heavily leverage their admission numbers. The education industry post-Covid needs to adapt to new technologies, new programmes, and use of proper tools to meet the changing behaviours of the new generation, said Bikash Sahoo, founder of CTPL.
    PTI
    first published: Nov 25, 2022 01:52 pm