Cottonseed oil futures decline on soft demand (Image: India mart)

Cottonseed oil cake prices on July 20 fell by Rs 100 to Rs 2,516 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets following weak trends in spot markets.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for August delivery declined Rs 100 or 3.97 per cent to Rs 2,516 per quintal with an open interest of 570 lots.

Analysts said a sell-off by participants at existing levels amid a subdued trend in the market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices.