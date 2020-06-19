Coronavirus impact: In a first, Air India employees to get 'special quarantine leave'

In what could the first of its kind initiative for an airline in India, national carrier Air India has introduced 'special quarantine leave' for its employees.

"An employee, who has been associated (in contact) with an infected person or a contaminated environment will be sent immediately on 'home quarantine' for a period of 14 days," the airline said in a notice to its employees on June 19.

"ln view of the threat of community transmission, wherein the source cannot be traced, it is proposed that employees turning corona positive will also be immediately sent on 'home quarantine'," the airline added.

More importantly, the special leave won't be debited from the employee's leave account.

Moneycontrol has seen a copy of the notice.