Container Corpn Q4 PAT may dip 14.8% YoY to Rs 263.3 cr: YES Securities

Container Corporation of India | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 234.3 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 180.9 crore in Q3FY20, revenue rose to Rs 1,766.9 crore from Rs 1,544.7 crore YoY.

YES Securities has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the Logistics sector. The brokerage house expects Container Corpn to report net profit at Rs 263.3 crore down 14.8% year-on-year (up 10.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 17 percent Y-o-Y (up 4.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,835.5 crore, according to YES Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 814.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 89.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 405.6 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

