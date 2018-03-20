Will be able to grow by 20% in FY19, says Chaman Lal Setia Exports

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Rajeev Setia, ED of Chaman Lal Setia Exports spoke about the latest happenings in the company and gave his outlook for the future.

Setia said that raising minimum support price (MSP) of non-basmati paddy is not wrong because we have to pay good to our farmers.

Talking about exports, he said industry will be able to hike prices in export markets.

On business front, he said we can attain revenue of Rs 750 crore in FY18.

We will be able to grow by 20 percent in FY19, he said.