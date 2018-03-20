App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Mar 20, 2018 03:22 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

UltraTech proposes to acquire Binani's stressed assets

UltraTech Cement has re-entered the race for Binani Cement and has proposed to acquire the stressed company. They have lent huge comfort by saying that they will provide Rs 7,200 crore to help Binani pay off its lenders.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

UltraTech Cement has re-entered the race for Binani Cement and has proposed to acquire the stressed company. They have lent huge comfort by saying that they will provide Rs 7,200 crore to help Binani pay off its lenders.

CNBC-TV18 spoke to Sameer Kaji, the senior advisor at Binani Industries and he said that they are still in the process of working out the final arrangements, after which the ownership will move to UltraTech.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Arjun Gupta, Corporate Insolvency Lawyer at Nishith Desai Associates spoke on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

Below is the verbatim transcript of the interview:

related news

Q: How come Binani is taking a loan from UltraTech? The basic premise was that the defaulting promoters cannot participate. So how is this happening?

A: It is all about structuring move and Section 29A which was included through an amendment which provides eligibility criteria for resolution applicant specifically barred promoters. So Binani Industries could not have been a resolution applicant in the entire process. Therefore, what they are doing is they want to sell their entire shareholding to UltraTech.

Q: Can they do that?

A: Whether they can do that or not, there is no specific barred under the code for an existing shareholder to sell its assets to third party however, if you see Section 14 of the code which deals with moratorium, it also says that there will be no incumbent sale or in any manner any rights being created in respect of assets of the corporate debtor in favour of any third party. Over here since the shares of the company are definitely one of its assets, whether there can be change of ownership in the assets of the company during the pendency of the insolvency proceedings to an extent where the entire ownership control and management of the company will be shifted to a different entity which entity itself is involved in the entire insolvency process that is yet to be seen.

For entire interview, watch accompanying video.

tags #Business

most popular

Super 7! Stocks which could give multibagger returns in the next 2-3 years

Super 7! Stocks which could give multibagger returns in the next 2-3 years

Deutsche Bank sees up to 12% upside in Sensex to 37000 by Dec-2018: Abhay Laijawala

Deutsche Bank sees up to 12% upside in Sensex to 37000 by Dec-2018: Abhay Laijawala

Nifty likely to see resistance around 10,225; 5 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Nifty likely to see resistance around 10,225; 5 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC