    TCS launches SAP on Microsoft Azure

    TCS has developed a joint go-to-market strategy around SAP on Azure, including TCS Crystallus

    Moneycontrol News
    November 01, 2022 / 12:30 PM IST
    Tata Consultancy Services

    Tata Consultancy Services

    Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has launched a SAP platform suite to help enterprises establish and run their SAP environments on Microsoft Azure.

    Called TCS Managed Services for Security, the Systems Applications and Products in Data Processing (SAP) suite will provide identity and access management, network security, cloud infrastructure security, and cloud SecOps.

    The platform uses the Fortinet Security Fabric and FortiGuard security services, which are integrated with SAP systems. It would aid enterprises to secure sensitive customer data and traffic, protect applications and enforce zero-trust policies, according to the company press release.

    “A critical component of the SAP on Azure journey is cyber security. TCS Managed Services for Security with SAP on Azure helps clients cope with ever increasing cyber threats by protecting critical customer, financial, and product data,” said Siva Ganesan, Head, Microsoft Business Unit, TCS.

    TCS has developed a joint go-to-market strategy around SAP on Azure, including TCS Crystallus, a set of pre-configured industry and business solutions that accelerate enterprise SAP S/4HANA transformations on Microsoft Azure.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Data security #Microsoft #Microsoft Azure #SAP #SAP platform #Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) #TCS
    first published: Nov 1, 2022 12:30 pm
