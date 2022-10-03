English
    TCS carves out 2 units dedicated to telecom and 5G solutions

    The new development comes at a time when TCS and BSNL are in the final stage of closing an estimated Rs 16,000 crore ($2 billion) 4G network launch deal.

    October 03, 2022 / 08:34 AM IST

    IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has forged two new business units dedicated to telecom and 5G solutions, the Economic Times reported on September 3, citing sources.

    The new units will be led by industry veterans, the report said. TCS has forged a network solution and services unit (NSS), under the communications and media vertical.

    The unit will cater to 5G rollout and engineering solutions, and will be headed by Vimal Kumar, ET reported. The tech behemoth has also thrashed out cognitive enterprise network unit (CEN), within the enterprise growth group.

    CEN will offer intelligent network management solutions and will be led by Satya Pitta, it said.

    The new development comes at a time when TCS and  BSNL are in the final stage of closing an estimated Rs 16,000 crore ($2 billion) 4G network launch deal.

    The deal paves the way for the Tata group–led consortium to emerge as India’s first indigenous telecom network solutions provider.

    Tejas Networks, a unit of Tata Sons, is expected to locally manufacture the network equipment for BSNL.
    Tags: #Tata Consultancy Services #TCS
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.