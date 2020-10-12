172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|companies|star-sports-ceo-gautam-thakar-steps-down-5954641.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2020 08:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Star Sports CEO Gautam Thakar steps down

A source told Moneycontrol that he is likely to return to the United States and start his own venture. Sanjog Gupta, executive vice-president, Star Sports, will replace him.

Soumalya Santikari

Even though the Indian Premier League is progressing in full swing, there has been a major development at broadcaster Star Sports as Chief Executive Officer Gautam Thakar has stepped down after almost three years at the helm.

A source told Moneycontrol that he is likely to return to the United States and start his own venture.

Sanjog Gupta, executive vice-president, Star Sports, will replace him. It is not exactly clear if his appointment is an interim arrangement or full-time.

Last week, Uday Shankar had also stepped down as president of the Asia Pacific unit of Walt Disney, which owns the Star India Network.

"This was on the cards for a while and it has got nothing to do with Uday's exit. He may return to the US and start his own venture," the source said.

Thakar joined Star in January 2018 from LivingSocial, replacing Nitin Kukreja.

Read: IPL has established itself as a tentpole property: Gautam Thakar

In an earlier interview with Moneycontrol, Thakar had said that Star had managed to ride out the COVID-19 storm and was banking on the IPL to spearhead the growth prospects of the sports broadcasting network.
First Published on Oct 12, 2020 08:00 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Gautam Thakur #IPL 2020 #Sports #Uday Shankar

