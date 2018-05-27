Received no new whistleblower complaints: Infosys

Infosys Ltd on Saturday said it has not received the whistleblower complaint that was sent to the Indian and US regulators last week.

The Bombay Stock Exchange had asked Infosys to clarify on news reports that a whistleblower had raised concerns about the handling of an internal investigation into wrongdoings by the previous Board of the company.

Moneycontrol has seen a copy of the letter.

The whistleblower questioned corporate governance at IT services firm Infosys and accused co-founder Nandan Nilekani of 'conniving with the current board to quietly bury all the wrongdoings of the earlier board'.

”The Company has not received the alleged complaint as referenced in the said news item above through its whistleblower mechanism. All complaints received through the whistleblower mechanism of the Company are dealt with in accordance with the Company's Whistleblower Policy,” Infosys said in its reply to the exchange.

It further said it would make disclosures as mandated from time to time, as per our obligations under the SEBI Listing Regulations and the company's disclosure policy.