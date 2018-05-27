App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
May 27, 2018 12:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Received no new whistleblower complaints: Infosys

Infosys said it has not received the alleged complaint through whistleblower mechanism and that "all complaints received through the whistleblower mechanism of the company are dealt with in accordance with the company's Whistleblower Policy".

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Infosys Ltd on Saturday said it has not received the whistleblower complaint that was sent to the Indian and US regulators last week.

The Bombay Stock Exchange had asked Infosys to clarify on news reports that a whistleblower had raised concerns about the handling of an internal investigation into wrongdoings by the previous Board of the company.

Moneycontrol has seen a copy of the letter.

The whistleblower questioned corporate governance at IT services firm Infosys and accused co-founder  Nandan Nilekani of 'conniving with the current board to quietly bury all the wrongdoings of the earlier board'.

”The Company has not received the alleged complaint as referenced in the said news item above through its whistleblower mechanism. All complaints received through the whistleblower mechanism of the Company are dealt with in accordance with the Company's Whistleblower Policy,” Infosys said in its reply to the exchange.

It further said it would make disclosures as mandated from time to time, as per our obligations under the SEBI Listing Regulations and the company's disclosure policy.

tags #Business #Companies #Infosys

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.