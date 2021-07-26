MARKET NEWS

Quick commerce segment to be a $5 billion market by 2025, says report

Quick Commerce market, currently led by Dunzo and Swiggy Instamart, has a penetration of about 7 percent in online consumables market which is expected to become 12-13 percent by 2025, said a report by consulting firm RedSeer.

Moneycontrol News
July 26, 2021 / 05:05 PM IST

Quick commerce, defined as the delivery of consumables under 45 minutes, is slated to see rapid rise in the years ahead, showed the findings of a report by consulting firm RedSeer. According to the report, the segment is currently pegged to be sized at about $0.3 billion (CY2021), is expected to grow by 10-15 times in the next five years to become a $5 billion market by 2025.

The report estimates that about 20 million households are addressable by quick commerce in India with an estimated addressable market size of $50 billion in 2020. Dunzo and Swiggy Instamart are some of the companies operating in this segment.

“Consumables market in India is projected to grow sustainably for the next 5 years at approximately 6 percent CAGR to hit $1 Trillion by 2025 from $725 billion in CY20,” said the report.

“Further, quick commerce penetration within the online consumables market presently at 7 percent, is expected to grow to 12-13 percent by 2025.

"The $3.8 billion online consumables market is expected to grow exponentially and is expected to reach over $30 billion by 2025, of which 50 percent will come from metro and Tier-1 cities,” it added.

Rising adoption among convenience seeking customers with unplanned ordering behaviour, increasing affinity of online and Gen-Z customers towards top-up and indulgence purchases, COVID-led change in consumer behaviour towards using online as replacement for Kirana – are the top reasons listed out by the report as the major growth drivers for the category.

The report revealed that mid to high income households within metro and tier I cities will drive growth for the category as they are convenience seeking and spend across consumables sub-categories.

Commenting on the launch of the report, Mukesh Kumar, engagement manager at RedSeer, said, “Quick Commerce is emerging as one of the fastest growing e-commerce models serving the need for faster delivery among convenience seeking customers. With high fill-rates and 30-45 mins delivery service for unplanned orders, mid-to high income households in Metros are increasingly replacing traditional kiranas with Quick Commerce Platforms like Swiggy’s Instamart and Dunzo.”
Tags: #Dunzo #quick commerce #Swiggy Instamart
