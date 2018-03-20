NBCC bags Rs 2,000 crore project in Uttarakhand

NBCC has diversified into the road construction business and has bagged a contract to build a Rs 2,000 crore road project in Uttarakhand.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Anoop Kumar Mittal, Chairman at NBCC spoke about the latest happenings in his company and sector.

This is a road in Uttarakhand from Ramnagar to Kotdwara, which is a Rs 2,000 crore of project. Its length is of about 50 kilometres and first of its kind of project that we are doing, he said.

The company is also trying to take some more projects related to roads, he added.

In next financial year, 2018-2019, NBCC will see real growth and all mega projects have already started picking up, said Mittal.