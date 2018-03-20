App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Mar 20, 2018 12:20 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

NBCC bags Rs 2,000 crore project in Uttarakhand

NBCC has diversified into the road construction business and has bagged a contract to build a Rs 2,000 crore road project in Uttarakhand. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Anoop Kumar Mittal, Chairman at NBCC spoke about the latest happenings in his company and sector.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

NBCC has diversified into the road construction business and has bagged a contract to build a Rs 2,000 crore road project in Uttarakhand.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Anoop Kumar Mittal, Chairman at NBCC spoke about the latest happenings in his company and sector.

This is a road in Uttarakhand from Ramnagar to Kotdwara, which is a Rs 2,000 crore of project. Its length is of about 50 kilometres and first of its kind of project that we are doing, he said.

The company is also trying to take some more projects related to roads, he added.

In next financial year, 2018-2019, NBCC will see real growth and all mega projects have already started picking up, said Mittal.

For full interview, watch accompanying video…

tags #Business

most popular

Super 7! Stocks which could give multibagger returns in the next 2-3 years

Super 7! Stocks which could give multibagger returns in the next 2-3 years

Deutsche Bank sees up to 12% upside in Sensex to 37000 by Dec-2018: Abhay Laijawala

Deutsche Bank sees up to 12% upside in Sensex to 37000 by Dec-2018: Abhay Laijawala

Nifty likely to see resistance around 10,225; 5 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Nifty likely to see resistance around 10,225; 5 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC