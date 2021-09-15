Macrotech Developers: Long-term story is still in place

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Mumbai real-estate major Macrotech Developers (formerly Lodha Developers; CMP: Rs 1,047; Market Capitalisation: Rs 46,816 crore), which listed on the bourses in April 2021, is a good bet for long-term investors. The April initial public offer (IPO) was the third try by the company, which received a lukewarm response, with the issue barely managing to get subscribed. The stock had a weak listing and closed at a 5 per cent discount to the issue price of Rs 486. Moneycontrol Pro was...