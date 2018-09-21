App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2018 06:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jio, Star India ink 5-year deal for streaming India's cricket matches on JioTV

The deal covers T20 matches, ODIs, Test cricket matches, and premier domestic competition matches organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reliance Industries Ltd and Star India have announced a five-year partnership to make all televised India-cricket matches available for JioTV and Hotstar users.

The deal covers T20 matches, ODIs, Test cricket matches, and premier domestic competition matches organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

"Every Indian must have access to the best sporting events as well as quality and affordable bandwidth to consume the content. With this partnership, we intend to address both these objectives of providing the best sporting content with the best digital infrastructure to Reliance Jio users. Jio will continue to bring a superlative customer experience in the areas of sports, augmented reality, virtual reality, immersive viewing and more in the coming days," said Akash Ambani, Director, Reliance Jio.

Sanjay Gupta, MD, Star India, said Indian cricket under the BCCI is among the most exciting properties in the world and that this partnership with Reliance Jio will raise the bar for Indian cricket fans.

This deal will be the first time cricket production, a streaming platform, and a high-speed data network have come together to deliver sporting content to the Indian audience.

(Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)
First Published on Sep 21, 2018 06:14 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Jio #Star India

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.