Jio, Star India ink 5-year deal for streaming India's cricket matches on JioTV

Reliance Industries Ltd and Star India have announced a five-year partnership to make all televised India-cricket matches available for JioTV and Hotstar users.

The deal covers T20 matches, ODIs, Test cricket matches, and premier domestic competition matches organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

"Every Indian must have access to the best sporting events as well as quality and affordable bandwidth to consume the content. With this partnership, we intend to address both these objectives of providing the best sporting content with the best digital infrastructure to Reliance Jio users. Jio will continue to bring a superlative customer experience in the areas of sports, augmented reality, virtual reality, immersive viewing and more in the coming days," said Akash Ambani, Director, Reliance Jio.

Sanjay Gupta, MD, Star India, said Indian cricket under the BCCI is among the most exciting properties in the world and that this partnership with Reliance Jio will raise the bar for Indian cricket fans.

This deal will be the first time cricket production, a streaming platform, and a high-speed data network have come together to deliver sporting content to the Indian audience.

