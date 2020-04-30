App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Apr 30, 2020 09:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jio Platforms to soon launch video conferencing service JioMeet

The app is available across some of the world's most used services like Google Play Store, Apple iOS App Store, Mac App Store and Microsoft's Window Marketplace.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Jio Platforms on April 30 announced the launch of its nationwide video conferencing service JioMeet. The latest offering aims to provide users a reliable video conferencing alternative for personal and professional use.

JioMeet, a network and device agnostic video calling app, is an intuitive and user-friendly interface. The app is available across some of the world's most used services like Google Play Store, Apple iOS App Store, Mac App Store and Microsoft's Window Marketplace. It can also be accessed through Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox for users who wish to attend video calls to join meetings.

Close

In addition, the service also allows one to schedule meetings at a predefined time. By March-end, the app already had over 100,000 installs on Play Store.

related news

On April 22, Facebook purchased a 9.9 percent stake in Jio Platforms in a $5.7 billion (Rs 43,574 crore ) deal. With this, the social media giant made its way and gained a firm foothold in India's expanding digital market.

(Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)

First Published on Apr 30, 2020 09:00 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Jio Platforms #Technology

