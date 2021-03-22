Havells launches ceiling fan with air purifier

Electrical goods firm Havells has launched a ceiling fan that is equipped with a three-stage air purifier.

This is the first such product in the Indian market and will be priced at Rs 15,000.

The company said in a statement that the air purifier filters PM 2.5 and PM 10 pollutant along with VOC filtration and delivers an approximate clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 130 cu. m/hr.

Havells said in a statement that this fan has an HEPA filter, activated carbon and pre-filter that absorbs toxic elements. Apart from this, the ceiling fan also has features such as remote-control operation, under light and LED air purity indicator.

Apart from this product, Havells has also introduced a personal lifestyle fan, Fanmate. The fan is also useful to remove bad odour and purify air with its carbon filters. It comes with air vent that allows to change the air direction as required.

Ravindra Singh Negi, President-Electrical Consumer Durables, Havells India said, "Electric fan is a hyper competitive and evolving market. This makes it a very important segment for Havells to understand the customer needs and deliver a product that elevates their overall experience. The rising health concerns related to air pollution makes."

With a battery backup of about 3 hours, it can be charged through USB cable or a mobile charger, connected via a laptop and has a touch pad for its operations.