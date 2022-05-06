Devyani International: Will it be among the fastest-growing QSR players?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Devyani International Ltd (DIL: Rs 167; Market capitalisation: Rs 20,167 crore) is reaping the benefits of business model restructuring (reducing store size, optimising manpower costs, and focusing on delivery business). This helped the company to post profits in FY22 after a long gap. DIL is the largest franchisee of Yum brands (KFC and Pizza Hut) in India. It has a huge runway for growth, given the relative under-penetration of these brands in the Indian market. The company is aggressively adding stores...