Ep 5: The Consistent Compounders Show :Stay tuned to catch Saurabh Mukherjea in conversation with Sohini Andani, Fund Manager, SBI Mutual Fund.
Bharat Biotech strikes deal with Brazil to supply 20 million doses of Covaxin

The deal would be a shot in the arm for Bharat Biotech, which is looking for markets beyond India to sell its vaccine.

Viswanath Pilla
February 26, 2021 / 07:49 PM IST
Bharat Biotech's Covaxin was granted restricted emegency use approval in 'clinical trial mode' on January 2.


Bharat Biotech on February 26 said that it has signed an agreement with Brazil for supply of 20 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin.


The deliveries are expected to begin during Q2 and Q3 2021.

The Brazil government will buy the vaccine for public use while the private market will get it once it is approved by ANVISA, the Brazilian regulatory authority.

"The company is delighted to partner with Brazil in its battle against COVID-19 and aid its immunisation programme against the virus," Bharat Biotech said in a statement.


"There is a strong interest in Covaxin from many countries around the world, and the company is fully committed to ensuring supplies promptly and efficiently," the statement added.

Covaxin is given restricted emergency use in India under clinical trial mode, as Bharat Biotech is yet to submit the Phase-3 efficacy data.

In India, Bharat Biotech is supplying Covaxin to the government at Rs 295 per dose excluding taxes.

The company said it will be coming up with Phase-3 efficacy data by second week of March. It is ramping capacities to 40 million doses, with its third facility entering production.
