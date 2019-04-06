AITUC condemns 'deliberate' attempts to wind up BSNL

The All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) on April alleged that a deliberate attempt is being made to wind up BSNL and a bleak picture of its financial health has been painted.

The trade union in a statement said that a deliberate leak seems to be doing the rounds of the media, painting a bleak picture of the financial health of BSNL.

It further said that Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) was 'unable to pay' recently even the salaries of the employees for two months, and it is made to look as if overstaffing is the key problem that needs to be corrected through voluntary retirement scheme (VRS), compulsory retirement scheme (CRS), reducing the age of retirement etc.

The AITUC condemns the "deliberate and slow killing of various branches of public sector, BSNL being only one instance", the union alleged.

"BSNL is fighting on for survival, bereft of any support from the government and sabotaged from within by high ranking officers and politicians," it added.