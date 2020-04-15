App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 02:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Airtel appoints Rahul Vatts as chief regulatory officer

He will report to Gopal Vittal, managing director and chief executive officer – India and South Asia of Bharti Airtel

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel has appointed Rahul Vatts as the chief regulatory officer of the company. He will report to Gopal Vittal, managing director and chief executive officer – India and South Asia of Bharti Airtel, according to sources.

When contacted, a company spokesperson confirmed the development.

Sources meanwhile said, Vatts will lead the regulatory function and implement practices that comply with the regulatory framework across all lines of business.

Close

Prior to this, Vatts was with Vodafone Idea Ltd., where he was executive vice president - Regulatory and Corporate Affairs. He comes with over 25 years of experience and has previously worked with Idea cellular and AT&T.

He has been part of many industry associations and standardization bodies.

Also read: FarEye raises $25 million funding, to accelerate growth in US, Europe

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 15, 2020 01:59 pm

tags #Airtel #Bharti Airtel #Business #Companies #Rahul Vatts

most popular

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus pandemic to push China's first-quarter GDP into first decline on record

Coronavirus pandemic to push China's first-quarter GDP into first decline on record

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.