English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Algo Convention : Learn, Network, Ideate & Monetize
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

    Thermal coal demand to increase to around 1,500 MT by 2040: Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi

    The minister added that there was a need to be conscious about the environment and keep in mind the sustainable mining goals.

    PTI
    June 04, 2022 / 07:38 PM IST
    Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi (File Image)

    Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi (File Image)

    To address the country's energy demand which is set to double by 2040, thermal coal requirement would go up to around 1,500 million tonnes in the next 18 years, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Saturday.

    The minister added that there was a need to be conscious about the environment and keep in mind the sustainable mining goals.

    "While the expected electricity generation by 2040 would be approximately 3000 billion units, India's energy demand was set to double by 2040. To cater to this demand, thermal coal demand by 2040 would increase to approximately 1500 million tonnes," the minister said. Though best efforts are being made to balance the dependence on coal and lignite with development of renewables, the transition to green energy will mostly be gradual, Joshi said during his maiden visit to NLC India Ltd at Neyeli.

    NLC India, in a statement, said that Joshi emphasised on the importance of coal in the country's energy security today. India has a balanced energy mix and this is helping the country move steadily towards its energy-environmental goals, the minister added.

    He also commended the significant role played by the company in fighting COVID-19.
    PTI
    Tags: #Coal Minister #Pralhad Joshi #Thermal coal
    first published: Jun 4, 2022 07:38 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.