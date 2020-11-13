PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2020 08:11 PM IST | Source: Reuters

OPEC+ compliance with oil production cuts in October 101%

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, are scheduled to increase output by 2 million barrels per day from January, but are considering adjusting the deal to further support the market.

Reuters

The compliance of OPEC+ with oil production cuts in October was seen at 101 percent, three OPEC+ sources told Reuters on Friday, maintaining a strong level of adherence to their supply-cut pact.

The compliance assessment will be reviewed and confirmed by a meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee on Monday, one of the sources said.

OPEC+ is due to meet next on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, following a high-level ministerial meeting on Tuesday.

 
First Published on Nov 13, 2020 08:10 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #Market news #OPEC #Russia #World News

