App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Apr 06, 2020 09:59 AM IST | Source: Reuters

ONGC sells June-loading Russian Sokol crude at record discount: Sources

Demand for crude grades like Sokol, which yields more middle distillates such as jet fuel and gas oil after refining, has weakened sharply.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Indian oil explorer ONGC Videsh has sold one cargo of Russian Sokol crude for loading between June 2-8 at a record discount of around $8 a barrel to Dubai quotes, two trade sources said on Monday.

That is the lowest price differential ever recorded, according to Refinitiv Eikon data starting from 2011.

Demand for crude grades like Sokol, which yields more middle distillates such as jet fuel and gas oil after refining, has weakened sharply. Last month, ONGC sold a Sokol crude cargo May 22-28 at a spot premium of around $3.20 a barrel to Dubai quotes.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 6, 2020 09:58 am

tags #Commodities #Crude oil #Dubai #India #ONGC Videsh #Russian Sokol

most popular

PM-CARES Fund: Here are the biggest contributors as India fights coronavirus pandemic

PM-CARES Fund: Here are the biggest contributors as India fights coronavirus pandemic

RBI industrial survey shows conditions worse than during global financial crisis even before lockdown

RBI industrial survey shows conditions worse than during global financial crisis even before lockdown

Forest fires near Chernobyl increase radiation level by 16 times

Forest fires near Chernobyl increase radiation level by 16 times

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.