MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

India again urges OPEC to phase out oil output cuts

India, the world's third biggest oil importer and consumer, relies on overseas supplies for over 80 percent of its oil needs.

Reuters
June 24, 2021 / 07:37 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

Indian Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday again urged the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to phase out crude output cuts as high prices are stoking inflation.

India, the world's third biggest oil importer and consumer, relies on overseas supplies for over 80 percent of its oil needs.

In a series of tweets after a virtual meeting with OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, Pradhan said oil prices should remain within a reasonable band to encourage a consumption-led recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
Reuters
TAGS: #Business #Dharmendra Pradhan #India #OPEC #Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
first published: Jun 24, 2021 07:25 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Unlock India: Back to office soon?

Future Wise | Unlock India: Back to office soon?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.