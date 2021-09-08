MARKET NEWS

commodities

Aluminium prices hit 13-year high after Guinea coup

A tonne of aluminium, which is used predominantly in transport and building, reached $2,807.50 in Asian trade on the London metals market -- the highest since August 2008.

September 08, 2021 / 07:33 PM IST

The price of aluminium surged to its highest level in 13 years on Wednesday, with concerns about the effect of the coup in Guinea -- a major producer of raw material bauxite -- on already limited supply.

Tags: #aluminium #Business #Commodities #Guinea #World News
first published: Sep 8, 2021 07:33 pm

