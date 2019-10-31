Cognizant to cut 7,000 mid-to-senior level jobs, exit content operation biz

Cognizant will cut around 7,000 mid to senior-level jobs in the coming quarters, as part of a restructuring process. This will be in addition to the 6,000 employees who will be impacted after it exits the content operation business, the US-based IT services company said.

In a post-earnings call, CEO Brian Humphries said as a part of organisational restructuring, the company had made the difficult decision to let go of more than 10,000 to 12,000 mid-to-senior level employees from their current roles. It was being done in part to optimise cost and also to invest in the reskilling and growth.

“The gross net reduction of employees will be 5,000 to 7,000 roles,” Humphries said, explaining that around 5,000 staff would be reskilled and deployed.

This, however, does not include the 6,000 employees who will be affected by Cognizant’s decision to get out of content operations business.

The move is a part of restructuring effort undertaken by Humphries to restore Cognizant to its former glory. The cost of the initiative was expected to be between $150 million and $200 million, primarily related to severance and exit costs, the company said.

One such initiative is '2020 Fit for Growth Plan' that involves investment in technology, sales and marketing, reskilling, acquisitions, and partnerships to sharpen strategic positioning in key digital areas.

In the last few quarters, the company has shunned jobs and exited business not in line with its strategy.

Content moderation is one such business. In the earnings call, the management said, “Our work (in content moderation) is largely focused on determining whether certain content violates the client's standards and can involve objectionable materials. This is not in line with the strategic vision of the company.”

This decision will impact financial performance in the communication and media vertical.

For the third quarter ended September, the company registered a revenue of $4.25 billion, up 4.2 percent for the same quarter previous year.